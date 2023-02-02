UNSC reform should increase developing countries' say: China

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday that the reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) should increase the representation and say of the developing countries in the international affairs

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday that the reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) should increase the representation and say of the developing countries in the international affairs.

"China always believes that the reform of the Security Council should enhance the authority and efficacy of the Security Council, increase the representation and say of developing countries," Mao Ning said during her regular briefing in response to a statement of UN General Assembly President, Csaba Korosi in which he stressed on bringing reforms in UN Security Council.

She said that the reforms should give more small and medium-sized countries the opportunity to participate in the decision-making of the organization and ensure that the Security Council can better function as mandated by the UN Charter.

"China will continue to play a constructive role in the discussions within the framework of the General Assembly on the reform issue," she added.