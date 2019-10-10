(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The status of the Cypriot city of Varosha, located on the Turkish Cypriot side of the demilitarized zone, should be maintained, the members of the United Nations Security Council said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the Security Council held a closed meeting at the request of the Republic of Cyprus over threats by Turkey and Turkish Cypriots to change the status of the city of Varosha outlined in relevant UN resolutions.

"The members of the Security Council recalled the importance of the status of Varosha as set out in previous United Nations Security Council Resolutions, including Resolution 550 (1984) and Resolution 789 (1992), and reiterated that no actions should be carried out in relation to Varosha that are not in accordance with those resolutions," the statement said on Wednesday.

The UN Security Council Resolution 541 of 1983 considered Northern Cyprus' decision to declare independence legally invalid and called on all UN member states to "respect the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and non-alignment of the Republic of Cyprus," and "not to recognize any Cypriot State other than the Republic of Cyprus."

This position was reaffirmed in UN Security Council Resolution 550 of 1984, which called upon all states "not to facilitate or in any way assist the aforesaid secessionist entity" in the north of the island.

The members of the Council in the statement called on the parties to swiftly resume negotiations and implement new confidence-building measures.

The UN body also urged the parties to refrain from any actions that might threaten the prospect for the peaceful settlement.

Cyprus has been split between the Greek and Turkish communities since 1974, when Turkey occupied the island's north. In 1983, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus declared its independence, without being recognized by any country except for Turkey. UN-backed attempts to unite Cyprus have been unsuccessful so far, with the dialogue stalled since the last round of talks in Switzerland's Crans-Montana in 2017.

Tensions escalated in 2011 when the first gas deposits were discovered off the coast of Cyprus ” Ankara rejects Nicosia's claims on the country's exclusive economic zone. In recent months, Turkey has sent ships to explore gas fields off the northeast coast of Cyprus, which it sees as its continental shelf. The move prompted harsh condemnation from Cyprus.

The Turkish drilling has been criticized by the United States and the European Union, which cut financial assistance to Ankara by $164 million in July. Washington has accused Ankara, its NATO ally, of instigating provocations, while Russia has urged both Turkey and Cyprus to show restraint.