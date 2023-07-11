UNSC Rejects Russian Draft Resolution to Extend Syria Cross-Border Aid Access for 6 Months

The UN Security Council on Tuesday rejected a Russian draft resolution to extend cross-border delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria for six months

The resolution was rejected in a 3-2 vote, with 10 abstentions. Russia and China voted in favor.

Earlier in the day, Russia vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution submitted by Switzerland and Brazil to extend the cross-border mechanism for nine months. Thirteen UNSC members voted in favor, with China abstaining.

The mechanism of cross-border delivery of aid to Syria through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing on the Syrian-Turkish border expired on July 10.

Russia and Syria want the cross-border mechanism to be gradually substituted by a cross-line mechanism for aid delivery. Russia believes that only cross-line deliveries allow Syria to control its sovereign territory.