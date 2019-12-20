UNSC Rejects Russian Resolution on Cross-Border Humanitarian Assistance in Syria

The members of the United Nations Security Council decided to not support a Russian resolution on Friday that would have allowed cross-border humanitarian aid deliveries into Syria through two crossings for period of six months

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The members of the United Nations Security Council decided to not support a Russian resolution on Friday that would have allowed cross-border humanitarian aid deliveries into Syria through two crossings for period of six months.

The resolution received 5 votes in favor, while 4 members voted against, and 4 countries abstained.

A Security Council resolution requires nine votes and no veto from any of the five permanent members - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Earlier in the day, Russia and China rejected a resolution drafted by Belgium, Germany and Kuwait that called for authorizing deliveries through three crossings for another year.