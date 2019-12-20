UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNSC Rejects Russian Resolution On Cross-Border Humanitarian Assistance In Syria

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 11:26 PM

UNSC Rejects Russian Resolution on Cross-Border Humanitarian Assistance in Syria

The members of the United Nations Security Council decided to not support a Russian resolution on Friday that would have allowed cross-border humanitarian aid deliveries into Syria through two crossings for period of six months

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The members of the United Nations Security Council decided to not support a Russian resolution on Friday that would have allowed cross-border humanitarian aid deliveries into Syria through two crossings for period of six months.

The resolution received 5 votes in favor, while 4 members voted against, and 4 countries abstained.

A Security Council resolution requires nine votes and no veto from any of the five permanent members - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Earlier in the day, Russia and China rejected a resolution drafted by Belgium, Germany and Kuwait that called for authorizing deliveries through three crossings for another year.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Syria Russia China France Kuwait Germany United Kingdom Belgium United States From

Recent Stories

Pakistan rejects assertions in Joint Statement of ..

5 minutes ago

Terminology used in Musharraf verdict out of place ..

7 minutes ago

UN Security Council Rejects Troika's Resolution on ..

7 minutes ago

Russia's Gazprom Neft Expects to Report 3.3% Incre ..

7 minutes ago

UEFA Fines Turkish Football Federation After Milit ..

7 minutes ago

All institutions should work under their domains: ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.