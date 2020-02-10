UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNSC Resolution On Libya Should Include Monitoring, Sanctioning Mechanisms - Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:20 PM

UNSC Resolution on Libya Should Include Monitoring, Sanctioning Mechanisms - Lawmaker

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Any future resolution of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Libya should envision monitoring and sanctioning mechanisms, as well as guarantee commitment of all the foreign actors in the North African conflict to stop supporting the warring parties, President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Italian Senate Vito Petrocelli told Sputnik in an interview.

In late January, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that Germany continued to draft a resolution for the UNSC that would cement the Libyan settlement principles, adopted earlier in the month in Berlin, in a binding document. Maas expressed hope that the adoption of a UNSC resolution would change the situation by making it clear for foreign actors in the conflicts that it was unacceptable to support any party to the conflict in Libya.

"As [Italian Foreign Minister] Luigi Di Maio repeatedly reiterated, for Italy the priority is to stop the deliveries of weapons to Libya and foreign military support that makes the Libyan civil war an even more complicated puzzle.

In order to achieve these objectives in practice, which we hope will be clearly set forth in the UNSC resolution, it will be necessary to implement a monitoring and a sanctioning mechanism, but above all the commitment of all the foreign actors will be needed," Petrocelli said.

The lawmaker added that Rome would do its best to contribute in making the future resolution acceptable for all parties concerned.

Berlin hosted the UN-backed international conference on January 19 in a bid to agree a permanent ceasefire in Libya. The warring parties ” represented by Fayez Sarraj, the prime minister of the Government of National Accord, and Khalifa Haftar, who leads the Libyan National Army ” refused to meet with each other but nominated their representatives to a military 5+5 committee, which is part of a political settlement plan. Participants of the conference committed to respecting the UN arms embargo for the sake of preserving the ceasefire and urged the United Nations to facilitate peace talks between the rival factions.

Related Topics

Resolution Senate Prime Minister Army United Nations German Germany Berlin Rome Italy Libya January All Government Best

Recent Stories

New coronavirus: Eighth case confirmed in UAE

5 minutes ago

UAE tops as most popular destination for Indians

35 minutes ago

Dubai global capital for shaping future of new eco ..

35 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends opening of first over ..

1 hour ago

Manal bint Mohammed welcomes world leaders, expert ..

1 hour ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Saud Al Mu&#039;alla

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.