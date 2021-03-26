UN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The UN Security Council committee on sanctions against North Korea will discuss on Friday Pyongyang's recent missile launches, a UN source told RIA Novosti.

According to the source, the meeting was requested by the United States.

According to South Korea and Japan, North Korea conducted two missile tests in recent days: on Sunday, two cruise missiles were launched towards the Yellow Sea at low altitude at a short range, and on Thursday, two ballistic missiles were launched toward the Sea of Japan.