UNSC Sanctions on North Korea Not to Be Lifted Anytime Soon - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS The UN Security Council (UNSC) sanctions on North Korea will not be lifted in the near future, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told reporters.

"The immediate prospects for lifting the sanctions on North Korea are not tangible," Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

Nebenzia said that Russia, with its Chinese partners, proposed a plan to phase out the sanctions regime in response to Pyongyang's steps towards denuclearization and taking into consideration the acute humanitarian needs of the population.

"We discussed this idea with US colleagues, who rejected it," the ambassador added.

Nebenzia explained that sanctions imposed on North Korea could be lifted only through the adoption of a relevant UN Security Council resolution and none of the five permanent member states should impose a veto on it.

"At least one member of the Council, and in fact not one, is categorically opposed to any relief of the sanctions on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," he said.

North Korea has been subject to numerous UN sanctions over the past 10 years for its nuclear and ballistic missile tests. The sanctions aim at reducing the country's ability to develop its nuclear and missile programs and include a UN Security Council resolution that bans ship-to-ship transfers of refined petroleum products to North Korea.

Since US President Donald Trump's election, the United States has increased its efforts to make North Korea give up its nuclear program. Washington has also pressured Beijing to take a more active role in influencing North Korea to that end. Despite several meetings between Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, there has been little in terms of tangible results.