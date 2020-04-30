UrduPoint.com
UNSC Says Concerned Over Yemen Southern Transitional Council Statement On Self-Governance

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 01:50 AM

UNSC Says Concerned Over Yemen Southern Transitional Council Statement on Self-Governance

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The members of the UN Security Council in a statement on Wednesday expressed strong concern over the declaration by the Southern Transitional Council (STC) on self-governance in Yemen's southern provinces.

"The members of the Security Council expressed their strong concern at the 25 April declaration of the Southern Transitional Council," the statement said. "They reaffirmed their strong commitment to Yemen's unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and called for expediting implementation of the Riyadh Agreement."

The members said they are worried the STC's actions could distract from the efforts led by UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths to secure a nationwide ceasefire and restart the political process in Yemen.

The Yemeni government and the Houthi movement should reinforce their engagement to reach proposals outlined by Griffiths, the statement added.

On Sunday, the Aden-Based STC movement, created by the rebels in 2017, introduced self-governance in the country's southern provinces, declaring a state of emergency there and tasking armed forces with implementing it. However, several southern provinces refused to support STC's decision.

