UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency closed-door meeting on Wednesday morning to discuss the situation in northern Syria amid the Turkish offensive, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Yes, the consultations on Syria are going to take place in the morning under the 'other matters,' agenda" the source said.

Earlier in the day, another source told Sputnik that European Union member states requested an emergency meeting for Wednesday.

On October 9, Turkey launched an offensive in northern Syria in a bid to create a safe zone along the border that would be free of Kurdish militias. Turkey considers the Kurdish forces to be an extension of the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), which it has classified as a terrorist organization.