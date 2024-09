UNSC set to meet tonight over deepening Lebanon crisis, with region ‘on brink of catastrophe'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) The UN Security Council will meet in an emergency session in New York on Friday afternoon (at midnight PST) following Israeli strikes on Beirut, the Lebanese capital, which have left at least a dozen dead.

The move comes amid an uptick in cross-border fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces and two days of deadly wireless device explosions targeting members of the Hezbollah group.

Earlier, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric warned that the region now stands "on the brink of a catastrophe."

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Lebanon urged the international community to come to the aid of the middle East country in the face of back-to-back crises and spillover from the Israeli war in Gaza.

Dr. Abdinasir Abubakar, the WHO representative, outlined how the UN agency has been supporting Lebanon’s Ministry of Health, including following the wave of electronic device explosions this week.

Dr. Abukakar told UN news, a media website, that as of Thursday evening, the Ministry of Health had recorded 37 deaths and more than 3,000 wounded.

WHO has been assisting Lebanon’s hospitals to prepare for mass casualty events given the unrest in the region.

He described the past few days as “unprecedented”, both for the country and the health system, “because in one time on September 17, from almost 3:30 up to 4 o'clock, almost 3,000 injured patients were rushed to hospitals, and the hospitals were not prepared enough, actually, to handle simultaneously that number of cases.”

Following the explosions, WHO supported the Ministry of Health “to properly coordinate with the hospitals so at least there is a proper referral system,” he said.

“We work with the emergency operation rooms to ensure that there's a proper coordination within the hospitals where patients can be referred from one hospital to another hospital.”

Teams also dispensed and distributed supplies hospitals would need to manage cases, in addition to supporting the Lebanese Red Cross with proper supplies and testing kits for blood transfusions.

WHO also provided other support, including for mental healthcare services for health workers, patients and families, and to allow essential health services to continue.

The crisis is the latest challenge for Lebanon, where the health system has been severely impacted in recent years.

Dr. Abubkar said first there was the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by the devastating August 2020 explosion at the port in the capital, Beirut. The blast killed more than 200 people and caused millions in damage.

Lebanon is also in the midst of financial turmoil, he added, and experiencing spillover from the war in Gaza which erupted last October. Many hospitals have been managing trauma-related cases due to cross-border violence.

“Before the recent event that happened on 17 September there were almost 2,700 wounded patients and also about 550 deaths due to the conflict,” he noted.

WHO is also scaling up operations in southern Lebanon, where mobile clinics operated by partners offer immunization services, Primary healthcare and nutritional support to people displaced by the fighting.

Dr. Abubakar said WHO and Lebanon’s Ministry of Health have invested heavily in preparedness of hospitals and health facilities, including advance training on trauma management, which proved valuable following the wave of explosions earlier this week.

“We propositioned supplies. We did a number of simulation exercises for this kind of a mass casualty event. I think some of those hospitals, actually, were prepared in a sense where at least they should expect this kind of a mass casualty event,” he said.

He praised the health authorities for their “tremendous effort” on coordination, whereby hospitals that were overwhelmed or “saturated” could transfer patients to other locations.

“In total, over 100 hospitals have received wounded patients,” he said. “And you can imagine now, in a country as small as Lebanon, which has five million people, when there's so much injured people to be received within a very short period, how the health system will feel.”

Asked if he had any message, Dr. Abubakar underlined the need to respect international humanitarian law and to protect healthcare workers and civilians, as well as health facilities.

He also urged greater support for Lebanon, stressing the need for more resources to respond to the ongoing crisis “but also the worst-case scenario”.

“I'm appealing to the international community that we need more resources to help to support those who have been injured, those who have been affected, the displaced people, in the current conflict,” he said.