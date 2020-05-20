UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNSC Should Act Early To Extend Cross-Border Aid Into Syria Amid COVID-19 - UN Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 02:10 AM

UNSC Should Act Early to Extend Cross-Border Aid Into Syria Amid COVID-19 - UN Official

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The UN Security Council should take an early decision and re-authorize for another year cross-border humanitarian aid deliveries from Turkey into northwestern Syria amid the threat of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said at a council meeting.

The cross-border mechanism, allowing the use of Bab al-Salam and Bab al-Hawa checkpoints in Turkey to bring humanitarian assistance into Syria, was authorized by the Security Council resolution on January 10 and is set to expire in July.

"Meeting the enormous humanitarian needs in the northwest requires a renewal of the cross-border authorization for the Bab al-Salam and Bab al-Hawa border crossings for an additional 12 months," Lowcock said during a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

An early decision by the council, he added, will avoid disruption of this vital operation and help humanitarian organizations continue to scale-up to respond to the pandemic.

Lowcock said that In April, 1,365 trucks crossed from Turkey to bring assistance to civilians in Syria - an increase of over 130 percent compared to April 2020.

"The cross-border operation for northwest Syria, authorized by the Security Council, is a lifeline for millions of civilians whom the United Nations cannot reach by other means," he pointed out.

Lowcock added that the UN mechanism responsible for monitoring shipments should also be extended for the same period.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Syria Turkey Same January April July Border 2020 From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prime Minister of Albania thanks Mohamed bin Zayed ..

25 minutes ago

CBUAE&#039;s foreign currency assets up to AED371. ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders AED5.5 bn in housing pack ..

41 minutes ago

ADAFSA continues efforts to develop Emirati bee sp ..

1 hour ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed calls on Dubai media organisati ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,509 new COVID-19 cases, 9 m ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.