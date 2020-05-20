UNSC Should Act Early to Extend Cross-Border Aid Into Syria Amid COVID-19 - UN Official

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The UN Security Council should take an early decision and re-authorize for another year cross-border humanitarian aid deliveries from Turkey into northwestern Syria amid the threat of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said at a council meeting.

The cross-border mechanism, allowing the use of Bab al-Salam and Bab al-Hawa checkpoints in Turkey to bring humanitarian assistance into Syria, was authorized by the Security Council resolution on January 10 and is set to expire in July.

"Meeting the enormous humanitarian needs in the northwest requires a renewal of the cross-border authorization for the Bab al-Salam and Bab al-Hawa border crossings for an additional 12 months," Lowcock said during a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

An early decision by the council, he added, will avoid disruption of this vital operation and help humanitarian organizations continue to scale-up to respond to the pandemic.

Lowcock said that In April, 1,365 trucks crossed from Turkey to bring assistance to civilians in Syria - an increase of over 130 percent compared to April 2020.

"The cross-border operation for northwest Syria, authorized by the Security Council, is a lifeline for millions of civilians whom the United Nations cannot reach by other means," he pointed out.

Lowcock added that the UN mechanism responsible for monitoring shipments should also be extended for the same period.