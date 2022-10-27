UrduPoint.com

UNSC Should Avoid Hasty Action Over Understanding Of UN Secretariat Mandate - China Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2022 | 04:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The UN Security Council members should continue consultations to reach an agreement over whether the United Nations Secretariat has a mandate investigate Russia's alleged use of Iranian drones in Ukraine, Chinese Deputy Permanent Representative to the world body Geng Shuang said.

"Faced with clear differences, the Council members should continue consultations to strive to define clearly how the Secretariat should carry out its mandate and avoid hasty action that would undermine the unity of the Council," Shuang said on Wednesday.

Last week, leading members of the collective West requested the United Nations Secretariat to conduct an investigation into Iran allegedly supplying drones to Russia for use in Ukraine.

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia dismissed the allegations in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Nebenzia also criticized the Secretariat for siding with the West and noted that the latter has no legal mandate to conduct an investigation.

Russia has requested Wednesday's UN Security Council meeting at the beginning of the week in order to to clarify the UN Charter. Upon Russia's request, the UN Legal Department also briefed the Security Council member states.

Nevertheless, the United Nations representative did not specifically answer on whether the Western states have the legal right to request the United Nations Secretariat to undertake an investigation.

