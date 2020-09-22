UNSC Should Be More Inclusive of Interests of All Countries - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the UN Security Council should take into account the interests of all states more broadly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that the UN Security Council should take into account the interests of all states more broadly.

"Our thinking is that the UN Security Council should be more inclusive of the interests of all countries as well as of the diversity of their positions, base its work on the principle of the broadest possible consensus among the states and at the same time continue to serve as the cornerstone of global governance, which cannot be achieved unless the permanent members of the Security Council retain a veto power," Putin said at the 75th United Nations General Assembly debate.