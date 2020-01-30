UrduPoint.com
UNSC Should Endorse Berlin Results To Halt Foreign Intervention In Libya - Salame

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 10:37 PM

The UN Security Council should secure the outcomes of the Berlin summit on Libyan reconciliation because it will help to halt foreign interference in the ongoing conflict, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya Ghassan Salame said on Thursday

"Specific endorsement of the Berlin conclusions by this Council via the passage of a resolution would send a decisive signal to the Libyans but also to the spoilers local and international alike - about the seriousness with which the international community regards this process," Salame told the Security Council.

According to Salame, both rival powers, the Libyan National Army (LNA) and the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), have been receiving military reinforcements from outside sponsors, including foreign fighters, advanced equipment and advisors, blatantly violating the arms embargo.

Salame said that the LNA has reinforced its forces along the frontlines in Tripoli with arms and foreign fighters.

"There has been a notable increase in heavy cargo flights - several per day - to Benina Airport and Al-Khadim Airbase in eastern Libya delivering military equipment to the LNA," he added.

Meanwhile, outside actors supportive to the GNA were flown into Libya's capital "by the thousands," as well as established advanced air defense systems throughout the western region, Salame said.

The special representative further pointed out that these maneuvers might lead to a broader conflict arising in a wider region and violate the provisions of the Berlin conference communique.

On January 19, Berlin hosted an international conference that resulted in the adoption of a joint communique. The signatories pledged to refrain from assistance to any of the rival Libyan administrations, among other things.

