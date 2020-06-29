UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNSC Should Expand Cross-Border Aid In Syria As Current Levels Insufficient - Official

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:01 PM

UNSC Should Expand Cross-Border Aid in Syria as Current Levels Insufficient - Official

The UN Security Council should expand cross-border humanitarian delivery operations in the northwest of Syria because the current levels of assistance are not sufficient, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The UN Security Council should expand cross-border humanitarian delivery operations in the northwest of Syria because the current levels of assistance are not sufficient, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said on Monday.

The existing authorization of the cross-border mechanism, first approved by the UN Security Council in 2014, is set to expire on July 10.

"The current levels of assistance delivered across the border are far from sufficient. The northwest continues to suffer a major humanitarian crisis," Lowcock told a UN Security Council meeting.

"The cross-border operation needs to be scaled up further."

Lowcock noted that the United Nations currently provides food for 1.3 million people every month through the existing mechanism, but added that an increasing number of children show signs of chronic malnutrition amid rising food prices. The situation leaves many families and individuals dependent on aid as the only source of food.

"Some say they are also cooking weeds to supplement the food rations. Such is the level of desperation," Lawcock said.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria July Border From Million

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAE’s leader ..

33 minutes ago

UAE technical updates to increase efficiency of sc ..

48 minutes ago

UAE residents must undergo COVID19 screening at le ..

49 minutes ago

UAE hosts 10th Biannual IORA Committee of Senior O ..

2 hours ago

Entry permitted to Abu Dhabi emirate for those rec ..

2 hours ago

Freedom of Speech Rally Held in Kyrgyzstan Over In ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.