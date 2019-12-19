UrduPoint.com
UNSC Should Send Mission To Help Settle Israeli-Palestinian Crisis - Nebenzia

Thu 19th December 2019

The United Nations Security Council aiming to settle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict should consider sending a mission to the region, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a council meeting on Wednesday

"It would be time to send a Security Council mission into the region," Nebenzia said.

According to him, the unsettled conflict between Israel and Palestine continues to sustain terrorists' activities in the region and outside of it. Besides that, the continued settlement activities and demolition of Palestinian properties by Israel complicates the current crisis.

"Against this background, it is more important than ever to mobilize the efforts of the constructive representative of the international community, and we're interested in coordinating our work with international partners at the UN," Nebenzia said.

For decades, the Palestinians have sought recognition of their independent state in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as a separate political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

