UNSC Slams 'heinous And Cowardly' Terrorist Attack In Jalalabad

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 12:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Members of the UN Security Council have condemned "in the strongest terms" the terrorist attack at a prison complex in the Afghan city of Jalalabad on Monday that left at least 29 people including civilians dead.

Many more were wounded in the attack, the responsibility for which was claimed by the ISIL/Da'esh terrorist group, according to media reports.

"Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security," the Security Council members said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed," they added.

According to reports, during the evening of August 3, attackers detonated car bombs outside the prison complex in Jalalabad, which is located about 150 kilometers east of Kabul, followed by hours-long clashes with security forces.

The attack came in the midst of a ceasefire announced by the government and the Taliban on the occasion of Eid al-Azha.

In the statement, Council members also underscored the need to bring those perpetrating the attack, as well as its organizers, financiers and sponsors, to justice. They called on all UN member states, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Afghan government and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

The members also expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

