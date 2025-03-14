UNSC slams terrorist attack on Jaffar Express, calls for punishing those responsible

The UN Security Council Friday strongly condemned the "heinous and cowardly" attack carried out by the Balochistan Liberation Army terrorists on the Jaffar Express passenger train near Sibi, and called for bringing the culprits to justice

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The UN Security Council Friday strongly condemned the "heinous and cowardly" attack carried out by the Balochistan Liberation Army terrorists on the Jaffar Express passenger train near Sibi, and called for bringing the culprits to justice.

A press statement issued by the 15-member Council President's for March, Ambassador Christina Markus Lassen of

Denmark, expressed "deepest sympathy and condolences" to the families of victims and the Pakistan government, with a

call on all States to cooperate actively with Islamabad in this regard.

The attack began on Tuesday afternoon when BLA terrorists ambushed the Peshawar-bound train carrying 440 passengers. Pakistani security forces hit back, neutralizing all 33 terrorists and freeing hostages unharmed in the final rescue phase by Wednesday evening.

"This reprehensible act of terrorism resulted in the grievous loss of at least 25 Pakistani nationals," the Security Council statement said, noting that the Balochistan Liberation Army claimed that the attack was carried out by its Majeed Brigade.

The Statement said: "The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice. They urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Pakistan in this regard.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.

"They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts."

