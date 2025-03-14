Open Menu

UNSC Slams Terrorist Attack On Jaffar Express, Calls For Punishing Those Responsible

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 10:41 PM

UNSC slams terrorist attack on Jaffar Express, calls for punishing those responsible

The UN Security Council Friday strongly condemned the "heinous and cowardly" attack carried out by the Balochistan Liberation Army terrorists on the Jaffar Express passenger train near Sibi, and called for bringing the culprits to justice

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The UN Security Council Friday strongly condemned the "heinous and cowardly" attack carried out by the Balochistan Liberation Army terrorists on the Jaffar Express passenger train near Sibi, and called for bringing the culprits to justice.

A press statement issued by the 15-member Council President's for March, Ambassador Christina Markus Lassen of

Denmark, expressed "deepest sympathy and condolences" to the families of victims and the Pakistan government, with a

call on all States to cooperate actively with Islamabad in this regard.

The attack began on Tuesday afternoon when BLA terrorists ambushed the Peshawar-bound train carrying 440 passengers. Pakistani security forces hit back, neutralizing all 33 terrorists and freeing hostages unharmed in the final rescue phase by Wednesday evening.

"This reprehensible act of terrorism resulted in the grievous loss of at least 25 Pakistani nationals," the Security Council statement said, noting that the Balochistan Liberation Army claimed that the attack was carried out by its Majeed Brigade.

The Statement said: "The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice. They urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Pakistan in this regard.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.

"They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts."

APP/ift

Recent Stories

Rashid bin Humaid Ramadan Council 2025 hosts panel ..

Rashid bin Humaid Ramadan Council 2025 hosts panel discussion on media's role in ..

53 seconds ago
 Motorway Police M-3 arrest kidnapper, rescue abduc ..

Motorway Police M-3 arrest kidnapper, rescue abducted youth

1 minute ago
 Crackdown on price gouging: 5 tailoring shops seal ..

Crackdown on price gouging: 5 tailoring shops sealed in Mirpur

1 minute ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive winners of Sheik ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive winners of Sheikha Amina Al Ghurair Best Voice ..

16 minutes ago
 PPP issues party ticket to Saba Talpur to contest ..

PPP issues party ticket to Saba Talpur to contest NA-213 Umerkot election

2 minutes ago
 Campaign against profiteers continues in Karachi

Campaign against profiteers continues in Karachi

2 minutes ago
Football player Muhammad Riaz called on Chief Mini ..

Football player Muhammad Riaz called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Am ..

2 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interf ..

Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kheeal Das Kohist ..

2 minutes ago
 UNSC slams terrorist attack on Jaffar Express, cal ..

UNSC slams terrorist attack on Jaffar Express, calls for punishing those respons ..

5 minutes ago
 End of terrorism inevitable, says governor Punjab

End of terrorism inevitable, says governor Punjab

5 minutes ago
 Govt committed to eradicating terrorism: Talal Ch

Govt committed to eradicating terrorism: Talal Ch

5 minutes ago
 SHO dismissed over corruption, criminal links

SHO dismissed over corruption, criminal links

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World