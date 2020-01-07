UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNSC Statement On Attack On US Embassy In Iraq Ignores Killing Of Soleimani - Nebenzia

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 44 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 12:50 AM

UNSC Statement on Attack on US Embassy in Iraq Ignores Killing of Soleimani - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Russia had blocked the UN Security Council press statement condemning the attack on the United States Embassy in Iraq because the document did not mention the killing of Iranian top commander Qasem Soleimani, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told reporters on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the US mission at the United Nations accused Russia and China of blocking a UN Security Council press element condemning the December 31 attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad.

"As a principle, we condemn strongly any attack on any embassy anywhere in the world, whatever country it is, and we strongly condemn the attack on the American Embassy in Baghdad," Nebenzia said. "And the press statement was nearly ready, it was agreed upon at least with us, with the United States, when the strike on the third of January came in the Baghdad airport.

Not to take that into account, in the whole context, was impossible."

Nebenzia said Russia proposed corresponding amendments in the UN Security Council's statement, which would "surely" not be accepted by the US mission.

"The statement did not go through not because we did not condemn the attack itself, [it is] because the context, in which it [the statement] was evolving, was different," Nebenzia added.

On December 31, Iraqi protesters set on fire the outside fence of the US Embassy in Baghdad in response to American airstrikes against the Iraqi Shia Kata'ib Hezbollah militia. US officials were quick to immediately claim that Iran had orchestrated the demonstration.

On Friday, Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, was killed in a US drone strike on the outskirts of Baghdad.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Fire World United Nations Iran Russia China Iraq Baghdad United States January December Top Airport Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Pakistan will not become party to the regional con ..

35 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of the Higher C ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Italian PM&#039;s phone ..

1 hour ago

Climate protesters mount gas rig in Scotland

28 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Aqdar World Summit dele ..

2 hours ago

Muslims in India facing atrocities perpetrating fa ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.