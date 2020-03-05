UNSC Statement on Inadmissibility of Nuclear War May be Adopted in April - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Russia and other UN Security Council members are preparing a declaration of the inadmissibility of nuclear war, Moscow hopes the document could be adopted before the review conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), scheduled for April, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We are working on this. We have received concrete proposals on the wording regarding this statement, which had been made on a bilateral basis in the past. It's too early to say whether it will be possible to reach a result acceptable for all five participants," Ryabkov said in an interview with Russia's Kommersant newspaper.

According to Ryabkov, the declaration could be made public during or even before the 2020 NPT Review Conference, which will take place at the United Nations headquarters in New York from April 27-May 22.

"If someone needs time - and there isn't much left before April 27, when the conference starts, to work it all out, we are ready to issue such a statement during the conference. However, the anticipating signal would, probably, be more appropriate," Ryabkov clarified.