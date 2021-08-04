The UN Security Council on Tuesday issued a statement strongly condemning the attack on the United Nations compound in Herat, Afghanistan, and called on the government and the Taliban opposition movement (banned in Russia) to engage meaningfully in the peace process

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The UN Security Council on Tuesday issued a statement strongly condemning the attack on the United Nations compound in Herat, Afghanistan, and called on the government and the Taliban opposition movement (banned in Russia) to engage meaningfully in the peace process.

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the deplorable attack against the United Nations compound in Herat, Afghanistan, on 30 July 2021, which resulted in the death of an Afghan security forces guard and several injured," the statement said. "The members of the Security Council called on both the Islamic Republic and the Taliban to engage meaningfully in an inclusive, Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process in order to make urgent progress towards a political settlement and a ceasefire."