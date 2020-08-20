UrduPoint.com
UNSC Strongly Condemns Mutiny In Mali, Urges Return To Rule Of Law - Statement

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 12:10 AM

UNSC Strongly Condemns Mutiny in Mali, Urges Return to Rule of Law - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The UN Security Council members said in a statement on Wednesday that it strongly condemns the military mutiny in Mali and calls for restoring of the rule of law and releasing the country's president and the prime minister.

"The Members of the Security Council... strongly condemned the mutiny which happened in Kati, Mali, on 18 August 2020, and which led to the arrest of the President of the Republic, the Prime minister and several members of the Government by some mutineers," the statement said. "They urged those mutineers to release safely and immediately all the officials detained and to return to their barracks without delay.

They also underlined the urgent need to restore rule of law and to move towards the return to constitutional order."

On Tuesday, a group of Malian rebel military personnel initiated an uprising at the Kati military base near the capital of Bamako, demanding political reforms and fair elections. The rebel military kidnapped several high-ranking officials, including President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse. Keita subsequently announced the resignation of the government and dissolution of parliament.

