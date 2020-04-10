UNSC Supports Guterres' Effort to Alleviate COVID-19 Impact in Conflict Zones - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The UN Security Council expressed its support for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' efforts to mitigate the negative impacts of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on countries already ravaged by war and called for unity and solidarity, Dominican Republic's Special Envoy to the Security Council and its President for April Jose Singer Weisinger said in a statement.

On Thursday, the UN Security Council addressed in closed consultations the impact of COVID-19 on the work of the world's body.

"The members of the Security Council also expressed their support for all efforts of the Secretary-General concerning the potential impact of COVID-19 pandemic on conflict-affected countries, and recalled the need for unity and solidarity for all of those affected," Singer said on Thursday.

The council members were briefed by Guterres, who stressed that the pandemic crisis had already stalled peace processes across the globe, impacted the UN's peacekeeping operations, as well as created a new grounds for further divisions, public mistrust in governments and escalating terrorism.

According to the John Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, the number of people infected with the virus has exceeded 1.5 million, with 95,000 deaths.