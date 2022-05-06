UrduPoint.com

UNSC To Adopt Presidential Statement On Ukraine At 3:00 P.m. EST - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2022 | 11:53 PM

UNSC to Adopt Presidential Statement on Ukraine at 3:00 p.m. EST - Source

The UN Security Council is set to adopt the presidential statement on Ukraine, a source told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) The UN Security Council is set to adopt the presidential statement on Ukraine, a source told Sputnik.

"The adoption of PRST is expected at 3:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. GMT)," the source said.

Another source told Sputnik that the statement has been agreed on, and is just to be adopted formally. The draft statement, seen by Sputnik, expresses deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine.

"The Security Council recalls that all Member States have undertaken, under the Charter of the United Nations, the obligation to settle their international disputes by peaceful means," the draft said. "The Security Council expresses strong support to the efforts of the Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) in the search for a peaceful solution."

The Security Council also requests, the draft statement said, that the Secretary-General briefs the Council in due course after the statement is adopted.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine All P

Recent Stories

Finland Likely to Decide on Joining NATO This Mont ..

Finland Likely to Decide on Joining NATO This Month - Prime Minister

42 seconds ago
 India, Pakistan must brace for even worse heatwave ..

India, Pakistan must brace for even worse heatwaves

44 seconds ago
 Ayaz Latif express concern over water shortage in ..

Ayaz Latif express concern over water shortage in Sindh

46 seconds ago
 20 criminals held, contraband seized

20 criminals held, contraband seized

1 hour ago
 Dist admin, food dept seized 10990 metric tons whe ..

Dist admin, food dept seized 10990 metric tons wheat

1 hour ago
 UN chief urges end to Ukraine Invasion for sake of ..

UN chief urges end to Ukraine Invasion for sake of entire world

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.