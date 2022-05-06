UNSC to Adopt Presidential Statement on Ukraine at 3:00 p.m. EST - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The UN Security Council is set to adopt the presidential statement on Ukraine, a source told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) The UN Security Council is set to adopt the presidential statement on Ukraine, a source told Sputnik.

"The adoption of PRST is expected at 3:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. GMT)," the source said.

Another source told Sputnik that the statement has been agreed on, and is just to be adopted formally. The draft statement, seen by Sputnik, expresses deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine.

"The Security Council recalls that all Member States have undertaken, under the Charter of the United Nations, the obligation to settle their international disputes by peaceful means," the draft said. "The Security Council expresses strong support to the efforts of the Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) in the search for a peaceful solution."

The Security Council also requests, the draft statement said, that the Secretary-General briefs the Council in due course after the statement is adopted.