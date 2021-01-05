UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) The UN Security Council will appoint a new Special Envoy for Libya as soon as possible after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' nomination, Tunisian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Tarek Ladeb said in a press briefing.

"The Secretariat is thinking of suggesting the new name, instead of Mr. [Nickolay] Mladenov, who couldn't take this position due to personal and family reasons," Ladeb, whose country presides over the Security Council in January, said on Monday. "We think that he [Guterres] will suggest a new Special Envoy and I think the council will adopt it as soon as possible.

"

Ladeb added that nominating a new Special Envoy for Libya is crucial at the moment to give the push to a political process and the settlement of the crisis.

Former UN Special Coordinator for the middle East peace process Nickolay Mladenov, who long been considered to become a new UN envoy for Libya, in a letter to Guterres informed that he would not take up the role and resigned from the United Nations.

Since March, Stephanie Williams has been serving as Acting Special Envoy following the resignation of Ghassan Salame, who cited stress as the reason to step down.