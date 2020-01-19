UrduPoint.com
UNSC To Be Briefed On Decisions Of Berlin Conference On Libya - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 08:00 PM

UNSC to Be Briefed on Decisions of Berlin Conference on Libya - Russian Foreign Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) The UN Security Council will be informed about the decisions taken during the Berlin conference on Libya and this will be mentioned in the final communique of the conference, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the middle East and Africa and acting Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Sunday.

"We proceed from this, of course, and this is provided in the draft final communique of the Berlin conference ... All provisions of this declaration are subject to consideration by the UN Security Council, and decisions will be made depending on the results of this review," Bogdanov told reporters.

