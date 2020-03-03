UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNSC To Consider Issues In Afghanistan, Syria, Darfur, Sudan And Somalia In March

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 07:14 PM

UNSC to consider issues in Afghanistan, Syria, Darfur, Sudan and Somalia in March

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) under China's chairmanship in the month of March will consider hot issues in Afghanistan, Syria, Darfur, Sudan and Somalia, a Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) under China's chairmanship in the month of March will consider hot issues in Afghanistan, Syria, Darfur, Sudan and Somalia, a Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"China has officially assumed the rotating chairmanship of the UN Security Council in March," Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing held here.

He informed that China will also organize the Security Council to hold three debates on the topics of adherence to multilateralism, combating terrorism and extremism in Africa, and strengthening peacekeeping capacity building.

The spokesperson said the current international situation is chaotic, and the international community more than ever needs multilateralism, and a stronger UN and the Security Council.

He said as the rotating chairman of the Security Council in March, China will seriously perform its duties in a responsible and constructive manner, and promote the Security Council to strengthen its solidarity and cooperation and make greater contributions to maintaining international peace and security.

"We also hope that all parties in the international community can actively support China's work and jointly complete the tasks on the agenda of the Security Council in March," he added.

Under the UN Charter, the Security Council has the Primary responsibility for the maintenance of peace and security in the world at large.

China is one of the five permanent members of the 15-nation Council, together with the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and the Russian Federation. The Council has another 10 non-permanent members that are elected in groups of five by the UN General Assembly for two-year terms.

The presidency of the Council rotates among its 15 member states based on the English-language alphabetical order of the countries' Names on a monthly basis.

Related Topics

Assembly Africa Somalia Afghanistan World United Nations Syria Russia China France United Kingdom United States Sudan March All

Recent Stories

Quetta wins the toss, asks Qalandars to bat first

34 minutes ago

RAKEZ meets with power sector leaders at Middle Ea ..

46 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Middle East Energy

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler signs agreement to establish Academy ..

46 minutes ago

Darren Sammy rejects rumors of “differences” b ..

49 minutes ago

Over 3,000 Emiratis have applied to become UAE’s ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.