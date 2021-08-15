- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
UNSC To Convene On Monday Over Afghanistan - Source
Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 11:00 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The UN Security Council will convene for an emergency meeting on Afghanistan on Monday, a source told Sputnik.
"The meeting will take place on Monday," the source said.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approves expanding remit of ..
Flydubai suspends operations to Kabul
Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to appoint Board Chairman of Etihad Aviation ..
Mohamed bin Zayed invited to attend summit of Iraq's neighboring countries
Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Emirati Human Resources Development ..
Dubai's property transactions up 50% in Q2: Report
More Stories From World
-
Turkish Embassy Remains Open in Kabul After Taliban Reaches Afghan Capital - Cavusoglu7 minutes ago
-
Russian Ambassador in Kabul to Meet With Taliban to Discuss Embassy Safety - Embassy7 minutes ago
-
Finnish Embassy in Afghanistan Suspends Operation - Foreign Minister7 minutes ago
-
Azerbaijani Peacekeepers Keep Ensuring Kabul Airport Safety - Defense Ministry7 minutes ago
-
Taliban Control All Districts of Kabul - Reports7 minutes ago
-
UN Staff Continue Work in Afghanistan, Have No Plans of Leaving Country - Coordinator7 minutes ago
-
Sporadic Shooting Heard in Kabul, But Overall Situation Calm - UN Humanitarian Coordinator7 minutes ago
-
Taliban Assure All Diplomatic Missions, Foreign Citizens in Kabul Face No Dangers16 minutes ago
-
Ex-Afghan President Ghani Says Stepped Down to Prevent Further Violence16 minutes ago
-
Turkish Embassy Remains Open in Kabul After Taliban Reaches Afghan Capital - Cavusoglu17 minutes ago
-
Russian Ambassador in Kabul to Meet With Taliban to Discuss Embassy Safety - Embassy17 minutes ago
-
Finnish Embassy in Afghanistan Suspends Operation - Foreign Minister17 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.