UNSC to Discuss Belarus Airplane Diversion Behind Closed Doors Wednesday - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The UN Security Council will discuss in a closed door meeting on Wednesday the grounding of a Ryanair plane in Belarus and the arrest of a dissident journalist Roman Protasevich who was onboard the aircraft, a diplomatic source at the Security Council told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Yes, France, Norway and Ireland informed the Security Council they intend to raise the issue of plane landing in Belarus on Wednesday under "Any Other business" agenda," the source said. "Since the consultations are closed, any issue could be discussed in there, even without giving a notice."