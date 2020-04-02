UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNSC To Discuss COVID-19 Global Health Emergency No Later Than Next Week - President

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 12:40 AM

UNSC to Discuss COVID-19 Global Health Emergency No Later Than Next Week - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The UN Security Council is set to address the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic no later than next week, Dominican Republic's Special Envoy to the Security Council and its President for April Jose Singer Weisinger said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"It is being negotiated at the moment," Singer said when asked whether the council plans to address the coronavirus spread. "It was requested by five or six ambassadors, and we will make it happen, for sure next week or before."

Singer added that the Security Council does not anticipate voting on a resolution on the situation around COVID-19.

According to the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, more than 911,300 COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, while over 45,490 people have died from the disease.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Died Dominican Republic April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 150 new cases of COVI ..

27 minutes ago

UAE Government continues to assess preventive, pre ..

57 minutes ago

Securities and Commodities Authority takes proacti ..

1 hour ago

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

2 hours ago

Spain deaths top 9,000 but epidemic slows

5 minutes ago

Key Polisario Front figure Mhamed Khadad dies

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.