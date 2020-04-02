UNSC to Discuss COVID-19 Global Health Emergency No Later Than Next Week - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The UN Security Council is set to address the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic no later than next week, Dominican Republic's Special Envoy to the Security Council and its President for April Jose Singer Weisinger said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"It is being negotiated at the moment," Singer said when asked whether the council plans to address the coronavirus spread. "It was requested by five or six ambassadors, and we will make it happen, for sure next week or before."

Singer added that the Security Council does not anticipate voting on a resolution on the situation around COVID-19.

According to the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, more than 911,300 COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, while over 45,490 people have died from the disease.