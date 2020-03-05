UNSC to Discuss Recent N. Korea Missile Launches, Humanitarian Situation - German Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

The UN Security Council will discuss behind the closed doors later on Thursday North Korea's recent missile launches and the humanitarian situation in the country, German Ambassador to the United Nations Christoph Heusgen told reporters

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The UN Security Council will discuss behind the closed doors later on Thursday North Korea's recent missile launches and the humanitarian situation in the country, German Ambassador to the United Nations Christoph Heusgen told reporters.

"There is a second item on the agenda: This is DPRK [North Korea].

The government of DPRK again launched two ballistic missiles and we cannot accept this as a new norm," Heusgen said.

On Monday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said that North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into the Sea of Japan following a months-long pause.

Heusgen said it is incomprehensible that a government is spending money on missiles that are dropping in the sea instead of feeding its own people.

The meeting of the UN Security Council was requested by France, Germany and the United Kingdom.