UNSC to Discuss Russian Resolution on Cross-Border Aid to Syria Wednesday - Mission

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The UN Security Council will convene later on Wednesday for a meeting behind closed doors to discuss the Russian-drafted resolution on cross-border humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations Press Secretary Fedor Strzhizhovskiy told Sputnik.

"Russia asked for a closed meeting to discuss our draft resolution on cross-border humanitarian aid deliveries in Syria," Strzhizhovskiy said. "The consultations will take place after the [UN Security Council] meeting on the middle East under the 'other matters' section."

The UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East started at 10:00 a.m. and is expected to conclude at noon.

On Tuesday, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told reporters that Russia had prepared a draft resolution that calls for having only two points for cross-border aid delivery in Syria instead of the existing four. The text of the resolution also calls for extending humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria for additional six months.

On Thursday, the Russian draft resolution will be put up for a vote as will be a competing one sponsored by the so-called Humanitarian Troika on Syria - Germany, Belgium and Kuwait. The latter calls for adding a fifth point of cross-border humanitarian deliveries and authorizing trans-border access for another year.