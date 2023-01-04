UrduPoint.com

UNSC To Discuss Situation Around Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Thursday - Source To Sputnik

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2023 | 11:25 PM

UNSC to Discuss Situation Around Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Thursday - Source to Sputnik

The UN Security Council (UNSC) will meet on Thursday at 3:00 p.m. EST (20:00 GMT) to discuss the situation regarding the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) The UN Security Council (UNSC) will meet on Thursday at 3:00 p.m. EST (20:00 GMT) to discuss the situation regarding the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The (UN)SC meeting on the Middle East conflict is scheduled for Thursday at 3:00 p.m.

The topic is the situation around the Al-Aqsa mosque compound," the source said.

The meeting has been requested by China and the United Arab Emirates, the source added.

On Tuesday, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir visited the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, where the Al-Aqsa mosque - one Islam's most significant shrines - is located. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates condemned the visit.

Related Topics

United Nations China Visit Qatar Jerusalem Temple Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Middle East Mosque P

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi receives Somali Defence Minister

Al Bowardi receives Somali Defence Minister

15 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 2nd update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 2nd update

21 minutes ago
 Turkey condemns Israeli minister's 'provocative' A ..

Turkey condemns Israeli minister's 'provocative' Al-Aqsa visit

21 minutes ago
 Paralyzed US House bids to end deadlock over new s ..

Paralyzed US House bids to end deadlock over new speaker

21 minutes ago
 WHO Boss Defends Curbs on Chinese Travelers Amid C ..

WHO Boss Defends Curbs on Chinese Travelers Amid COVID-19 Surge

21 minutes ago
 Colorado Funeral Home Owner Gets 20 Years for Ille ..

Colorado Funeral Home Owner Gets 20 Years for Illegally Selling Body Parts - Jus ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.