UNSC to Discuss Situation Around Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Thursday - Source to Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) The UN Security Council (UNSC) will meet on Thursday at 3:00 p.m. EST (20:00 GMT) to discuss the situation regarding the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The (UN)SC meeting on the Middle East conflict is scheduled for Thursday at 3:00 p.m.

The topic is the situation around the Al-Aqsa mosque compound," the source said.

The meeting has been requested by China and the United Arab Emirates, the source added.

On Tuesday, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir visited the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, where the Al-Aqsa mosque - one Islam's most significant shrines - is located. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates condemned the visit.