UNSC to Discuss Situation Around Nord Stream Probe on June 27 - Russian Mission

(@FahadShabbir)

The UN Security Council will hold another meeting to address the situation with the investigation into the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipeline on June 27, Russian First Deputy Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) The UN Security Council will hold another meeting to address the situation with the investigation into the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipeline on June 27, Russian First Deputy Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on Monday.

"Today, we asked for another UN Security Council meeting to discuss the situation with the undermining of the Nord Stream.

We'll draw the attention of our colleagues to the fact that they are bringing everyone just short of tourists to the place of the explosion, and the Danish, German or Swedish authorities still do not provide information to the UN Security Council on the progress of the investigation," Polyansky said. "Empty assurances that investigations are ongoing do not suit us. The discussion will be held in a closed format on June 27, we do not exclude communication with journalists about this."