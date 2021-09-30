UrduPoint.com

UNSC To Discuss Situation With North Korea's Recent Missile Launches On Thursday - Source

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 04:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The UN Security Council (UNSC) will discuss the situation with North Korea's recent missile launches on Thursday, a UNSC source told Sputnik.

Earlier, North Korea confirmed that it conducted a test launch of the Hwasong-8 hypersonic missile on Tuesday.

The North Korean academy of National Defense Science checked the missile's navigation control, its maneuverability, aerodynamic performance of the warhead installed on it, as well as the "fuel ampoule" presented in North Korea for the first time.

"Great Britain, the United States and France have requested Security Council consultations - they will take place tomorrow," the source said.

