UNSC to Discuss Tanker Attacks in Gulf of Oman on Thursday - Diplomatic Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday afternoon during closed consultations will address the attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman , a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, two oil tankers, Front Altair and Kokuka Courageous, were hit by explosions in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz.

"This issue will be discussed under the 'other matters' section during today's consultations on Syria," the source said.

The source noted that the mission of the United States requested to place the recent incident in the Gulf of Oman on the Security Council's Thursday agenda.