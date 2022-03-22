UrduPoint.com

UNSC To Discuss Ukraine Ammonia Leak Incident On Tuesday - Russia's Mission

The UN Security Council will discuss an ammonia leak incident in Ukraine's Sumy on Tuesday, Russia's mission to the United Nations told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The UN Security Council will discuss the situation with chemical incidents in Ukraine on Tuesday, Russia's mission to the United Nations told Sputnik.

"Today, during consultations ... the Security Council will discuss the situation with chemical incidents in Ukraine," the mission said.

On Monday, Dmitry Zhivitsky, the head of the Sumy regional administration, said that an ammonia leak had been detected at a local chemical facility. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the leak was the result of a provocation by Ukrainian nationalists.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, but later accused Ukrainian forces of using typical terrorist methods, such as hiding behind civilians and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas.

