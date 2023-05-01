UrduPoint.com

UNSC To 'Follow Closely' Situations In Sudan, Afghanistan, Ukraine - Swiss Envoy To UN

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2023 | 11:54 PM

The UN Security Council (UNSC) will continue to "follow closely" the situations in Sudan, Ukraine and Afghanistan, Swiss Ambassador to the United Nations Pascale Baeriswyl said on Monday

"The Security Council must, of course, pay full attention to conflict and crisis around the world and be ready to convene, discuss and act where necessary. We will continue to follow closely the crisis in Sudan, the situation in Afghanistan, in Ukraine, and of course, all other parts of the world," Baeriswyl said during a press conference.

"The Security Council must, of course, pay full attention to conflict and crisis around the world and be ready to convene, discuss and act where necessary. We will continue to follow closely the crisis in Sudan, the situation in Afghanistan, in Ukraine, and of course, all other parts of the world," Baeriswyl said during a press conference.

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis is set to host an open debate on May 3 under the United Nations' peacebuilding and sustaining peace agenda, Baeriswyl said.

"Changing security challenges require fresh thinking," Baeriswyl also said, adding that the debate must consider the world's future generations.

During Switzerland's presidency of the UN Security Council in May, all meetings with be conducted with utmost professionalism and in close cooperation with all members.

