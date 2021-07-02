UNSC to Fully Return to In-Person Meetings in July With Ministers Invited - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The UN Security Council will, for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, fully return to meeting in-person this month, including with ministers invited to UN Headquarters in New York City to take part, Council President for July, French Ambassador to the United Nations Nicolas de Riviere said on Thursday.

"In July, if health conditions allow, the meetings will be held completely in-person. There will be no longer any video conferences. So the participants will be in-person participants, including ministers that are invited," de Riviere said in a press briefing on France's presidency.

He added that French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will participate in such meetings on July 15 on the situation in Libya and July 16 to discuss the protection of civilians in conflict.