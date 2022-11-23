The UN Security Council will hold an emergency session later on Wednesday at the request of Ukraine, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The UN Security Council will hold an emergency session later on Wednesday at the request of Ukraine, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Wednesday.

"Today, the Ukrainians, frightened by our attacks on infrastructure facilities, requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council," Polyanskiy said. "Mr. (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy was again announced as a speaker from Ukraine by video link in violation of the rules of procedure of the Security Council."

The Russian diplomat said Ghana, which presides over the US Security Council for the month of November, has scheduled the meeting for 4:00 p.m. (21:00 GMT), however, it has not yet announced its decision on the admission of Zelenskyy.