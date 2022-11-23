UrduPoint.com

UNSC To Hold Emergency Session Later On Wednesday On Ukraine's Request - Russian Envoy

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2022 | 10:32 PM

UNSC to Hold Emergency Session Later on Wednesday on Ukraine's Request - Russian Envoy

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency session later on Wednesday at the request of Ukraine, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The UN Security Council will hold an emergency session later on Wednesday at the request of Ukraine, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Wednesday.

"Today, the Ukrainians, frightened by our attacks on infrastructure facilities, requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council," Polyanskiy said. "Mr. (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy was again announced as a speaker from Ukraine by video link in violation of the rules of procedure of the Security Council."

The Russian diplomat said Ghana, which presides over the US Security Council for the month of November, has scheduled the meeting for 4:00 p.m. (21:00 GMT), however, it has not yet announced its decision on the admission of Zelenskyy.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Ghana November From P

Recent Stories

Ukraine nuclear plants cut from grid after strikes ..

Ukraine nuclear plants cut from grid after strikes: operator

55 seconds ago
 Strike kills Ukraine newborn and hits Kyiv infrast ..

Strike kills Ukraine newborn and hits Kyiv infrastructure

57 seconds ago
 Gang violence grips French Indian Ocean territory ..

Gang violence grips French Indian Ocean territory Mayotte

58 seconds ago
 European, US stocks waver on economic gloom

European, US stocks waver on economic gloom

1 minute ago
 New $400Mln US Drawdown Aid for Ukraine Includes A ..

New $400Mln US Drawdown Aid for Ukraine Includes Anti-Air Missiles, Generators - ..

23 minutes ago
 AC Quetta shows resentment over food items distrib ..

AC Quetta shows resentment over food items distribution, non-keeping of customer ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.