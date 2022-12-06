UrduPoint.com

UNSC To Hold Meeting On Humanitarian Situation In Ukraine On Tuesday - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2022 | 12:54 AM

UNSC to Hold Meeting on Humanitarian Situation in Ukraine on Tuesday - Source

The UN Security Council will hold a meeting to discuss the humanitarian situation in Ukraine on Tuesday at 10 a.m. EST (15:00 GMT), a UNSC source told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) The UN Security Council will hold a meeting to discuss the humanitarian situation in Ukraine on Tuesday at 10 a.m. EST (15:00 GMT), a UNSC source told Sputnik.

"France, Mexico requested. Meeting scheduled for tomorrow," the source said.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) is expected to brief the council.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Mexico

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court seeks reply from Asad Umer over ..

Lahore High Court seeks reply from Asad Umer over remarks against Judiciary

5 minutes ago
 Three die, 14 injure in coach-car collision

Three die, 14 injure in coach-car collision

5 minutes ago
 Real estate has huge potential for women entrepren ..

Real estate has huge potential for women entrepreneurs: President FWCCI

5 minutes ago
 Light rain likely at GB: PMD

Light rain likely at GB: PMD

5 minutes ago
 Russia's Lavrov Warns No Dialogue With US on Strat ..

Russia's Lavrov Warns No Dialogue With US on Strategic Stability to Incur Increa ..

7 minutes ago
 IT Minister meets MBBS topper Hafiz Waleed

IT Minister meets MBBS topper Hafiz Waleed

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.