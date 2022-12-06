UNSC To Hold Meeting On Humanitarian Situation In Ukraine On Tuesday - Source
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2022 | 12:54 AM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) The UN Security Council will hold a meeting to discuss the humanitarian situation in Ukraine on Tuesday at 10 a.m. EST (15:00 GMT), a UNSC source told Sputnik.
"France, Mexico requested. Meeting scheduled for tomorrow," the source said.
The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) is expected to brief the council.