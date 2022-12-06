UNSC to Hold Meeting on Humanitarian Situation in Ukraine on Tuesday - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) The UN Security Council will hold a meeting to discuss the humanitarian situation in Ukraine on Tuesday at 10 a.m. EST (15:00 GMT), a UNSC source told Sputnik.

"France, Mexico requested. Meeting scheduled for tomorrow," the source said.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) is expected to brief the council.