UNSC To Hold Meeting On Ryanair Incident Monday At Request Of US - Source To Sputnik

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2022 | 01:40 AM

UNSC to Hold Meeting on Ryanair Incident Monday at Request of US - Source to Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on the so-called Ryanair incident on Monday at the request of the United States and Albania, a UN source told Sputnik.

"The topic is: Threat to international peace and security. I think briefing by ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization). Albania and US requested - the meeting is on Monday," the source said on Friday.

