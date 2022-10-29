UNSC to Hold Meeting on Ryanair Incident Monday at Request of US - Source to Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on the so-called Ryanair incident on Monday at the request of the United States and Albania, a UN source told Sputnik.

"The topic is: Threat to international peace and security. I think briefing by ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization). Albania and US requested - the meeting is on Monday," the source said on Friday.