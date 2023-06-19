UrduPoint.com

UNSC To Hold Meeting On Ukraine On June 23, DiCarlo To Brief Council - Source

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2023 | 06:40 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The United Nations Security Council will hold a meeting on Ukraine on June 23 with an expected briefing from Rosemary Di Carlo, a UN source told Sputnik on Monday.

Rosemary Di Carlo, who is the Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, visited Moscow in mid-June. It remains unclear what the topic of the briefing will be.

