UNSC to Hold Meeting on Ukraine on June 23, DiCarlo to Brief Council - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The United Nations Security Council will hold a meeting on Ukraine on June 23 with an expected briefing from Rosemary Di Carlo, a UN source told Sputnik on Monday.

Rosemary Di Carlo, who is the Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, visited Moscow in mid-June. It remains unclear what the topic of the briefing will be.