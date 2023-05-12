UrduPoint.com

UNSC To Hold Russia-Requested Meeting On Western Arms Supply To Kiev On May 18 - Mission

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2023 | 12:30 AM

UNSC to Hold Russia-Requested Meeting on Western Arms Supply to Kiev on May 18 - Mission

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The UN Security Council will convene for a Russia-requested meeting on May 18 to discuss Western arms supply to Ukraine, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Thursday.

"On Thursday, May 18, at 22:00 Moscow time (19:00 GMT), there will be a meeting on Western arms supply to Ukraine," Polyanskiy wrote on Telegram.

The event will follow a May 15 meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, which was requested by the West.

On May 11, Russia will organize an informal Arria-formula meeting on the persecution of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, the diplomat said.

