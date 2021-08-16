UrduPoint.com

UNSC To Hold Special Session With Guterres On Afghanistan On Monday - UNAMA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 03:00 PM

UNSC to Hold Special Session With Guterres on Afghanistan on Monday - UNAMA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The United Nations Security Council will hold a special session on Afghanistan with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday at 10:00 New York time (14:00 GMT), the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said.

"The UN Security Council will today hold a special session with @antonioguterres on the situation in #Afghanistan at 10:00 in New York (18:30 Kabul local)," UNAMA tweeted.

