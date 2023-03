The UN Security Council is meeting this Friday to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement to place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, a United Nations source told Sputnik on Tuesday

This Saturday, Putin revealed his plan to place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus as a response to NATO's placement of weapons close to Russia's border.