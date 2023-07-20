Open Menu

UNSC To Meet Friday To Discuss Consequences Of Russia's Termination Of Grain Deal -Mission

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2023 | 08:21 PM

UNSC to Meet Friday to Discuss Consequences of Russia's Termination of Grain Deal -Mission

Members of the United Nations Security Council will meet on Friday, July 21 to talk about the aftermath of Russia's termination of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the UK Mission to the UN announced on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Members of the United Nations Security Council will meet on Friday, July 21 to talk about the aftermath of Russia's termination of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the UK Mission to the UN announced on Thursday.

"The UN Security Council will meet tomorrow at 10AM for a briefing on Ukraine. The Council will discuss the humanitarian consequences of Russia's interruption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative," the UK mission wrote on its Twitter profile.�

