UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) The United Nations Security Council will gather in the coming days to discuss the attack on a Black Sea Initiative ship and the suspension of the deal from the Russian side, a UN source told Sputnik on Saturday.

"It is worth expecting a meeting in the Security Council in the upcoming days," the UN source said.