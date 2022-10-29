UrduPoint.com

UNSC To Meet In Coming Days After Russia's Suspension Of 'Grain Deal' - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2022 | 08:59 PM

UNSC to Meet in Coming Days After Russia's Suspension of 'Grain Deal' - Source

The United Nations Security Council will gather in the coming days to discuss the attack on a Black Sea Initiative ship and the suspension of the deal from the Russian side, a UN source told Sputnik on Saturday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) The United Nations Security Council will gather in the coming days to discuss the attack on a Black Sea Initiative ship and the suspension of the deal from the Russian side, a UN source told Sputnik on Saturday.

"It is worth expecting a meeting in the Security Council in the upcoming days," the UN source said.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Russia From

Recent Stories

HCCI president emphasizes concrete measures to boo ..

HCCI president emphasizes concrete measures to boost textile industry

24 seconds ago
 Russia's Participation in 'Grain Deal' Suspended I ..

Russia's Participation in 'Grain Deal' Suspended Indefinitely - Foreign Ministry

28 seconds ago
 Man kills wife in the area of Samanabad police sta ..

Man kills wife in the area of Samanabad police station

16 minutes ago
 Kite string injures motorcyclist, SHO suspended ov ..

Kite string injures motorcyclist, SHO suspended over negligence

16 minutes ago
 UN in Contact With Russia Over Suspension of Grain ..

UN in Contact With Russia Over Suspension of Grain Deal - Spokesman

16 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Drafting Measures Over Lo ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Drafting Measures Over London's Role in Terror Act in S ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.