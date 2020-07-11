UrduPoint.com
UNSC To Meet On Red Sea Tanker Crisis Next Week - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 12:30 AM

UNSC to Meet on Red Sea Tanker Crisis Next Week - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) The UN Security Council will on July 15 address the Safer oil tanker, moored off the coast of Yemen, risking to cause a potential environmental disaster in case it collapses and spills oil into the Red Sea, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

"We remain extremely concerned about the Safer oil tanker off the coast of Yemen, which, as you know, is carrying 1.1 million barrels of oil and is in poor condition," Dujarric said. "On 15 July, the Security Council is scheduled to hold a meeting on the issue."

The United Nations said at the end of May seawater reportedly entered the engine compartment of the tanker, which could have led to a catastrophe.

"A temporary fix has been applied, but it is unclear how long this might last," Dujarric noted.

The world's body hopes that a solution can soon be found on the fate of the tanker, following an indication from the Houthi authorities to allow a UN mission to visit the vessel.

"We are following up with them now to confirm details. We hope logistical arrangements will be quickly completed so this work can begin," Dujarric said.

The new mission aims to conduct light repairs and determine the next steps necessary to take, he added.

