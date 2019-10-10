UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The United Nations Security Council will convene an emergency meeting to address Turkey's offensive in northern Syria on Thursday after 10 a.m., the council's current president South African Ambassador Jerry Matjila told reporters on Wednesday.

"Yes, tomorrow morning, we are going to do Colombia briefing and immediately afterwards the Syrian question is scheduled for tomorrow morning," Matjila said.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the start of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria against Kurdish groups and the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia).

Matjila said the Security Council meeting would be held behind closed doors, adding that the members have invited individuals to provide briefings during the special session.

According to the Security Council's program of work, the members are set to meet for an open briefing on Colombia at 10:00 a.m. on October 10, then follow up with closed consultations on the Latin American country. They will then hold closed-door discussions on the recent developments in Syria.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier on Wednesday expressed his deep concern over the start of Turkey's military incursion in northern Syria and called on all sides to protect civilians in the region.

Turkey has played a considerable role in the Syrian Civil War by supporting various opposition groups that are fighting Syrian President Bashar Assad, while at the same time attacking the Kurdish forces located in the country despite protests from Damascus.